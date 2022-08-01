...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
I was recently in the store and saw a new type of pepper I’ve never seen before. Can you tell me more about Hatch peppers? Get these sweet-and smoky chiles while they’re in season to add some heat to your favorite dishes. Hatch chile peppers are named after their original growing area in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico, and are typically harvested August through September. Their unique balance of heat, sweetness and earthiness makes them a hot commodity when in season.
Most Hatch peppers are about a third as hot as a typical jalapeño pepper. The heat provides a flavor component that can help offset other flavor additives, like salt, making this a lower-sodium flavoring option in recipes. Reducing sodium intake can be helpful for better blood pressure control and overall heart health. High in vitamin C, these peppers help the body form blood vessels, cartilage, muscle and collagen in bones.
Here are a few tips to get you started cooking with Hatch peppers:
• BUY – The freshest peppers will be bright green, glossy and firm to the touch. Avoid any with soft spots, and select peppers with medium to thick flesh.
• STORE – Before washing, keep Hatch peppers in a plastic bag in the crisper drawer of the fridge, separate from other fruits and veggies, for up to 5 days.
• PREP – Lightly wash the chiles, then slice off the stem and cut peppers into quarters. Use a spoon to scrape out the pith and seeds to lessen heat, if desired.
• ENJOY – Hatch peppers can be eaten raw as a topping for burgers, brats, sandwiches and pizzas. They offer a crisp, lightly spicy flavor with a mild pungency that is similar to an onion. Add a few ingredients to roasted and puréed Hatch peppers to make a sauce, salsa, queso or hummus to eat with tortilla chips, spoon over tacos or add to baked casseroles like enchiladas.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.