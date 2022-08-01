I was recently in the store and saw a new type of pepper I’ve never seen before. Can you tell me more about Hatch peppers? Get these sweet-and smoky chiles while they’re in season to add some heat to your favorite dishes. Hatch chile peppers are named after their original growing area in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico, and are typically harvested August through September. Their unique balance of heat, sweetness and earthiness makes them a hot commodity when in season.

April Graff is a dietitian for Hy-Vee.

