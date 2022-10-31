Q. Can you tell me more about inflammation and turmeric? What health benefits does turmeric have, and should I be taking it?
A. A very popular “buzz” word in the health and diet community is “anti-inflammatory.” We often hear of foods and products that reduce inflammation in the body. But what does that really mean?
According to WebMD, inflammation is a process in which your body’s white blood cells and the things they make protect you from infection from outside invaders, such as bacteria and viruses.
Inflammation can be either short-lived (acute) or long-lasting (chronic). Acute inflammation goes away within hours or days. Chronic inflammation can last months or years, even after the first trigger is gone. Conditions linked to chronic inflammation include cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma and Alzheimer’s disease. Some types of arthritis are the result of inflammation, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and gouty arthritis.
Symptoms of inflammation include:
• Redness
• A swollen joint that may be warm to the touch
• Joint pain
• Joint stiffness
• A joint that doesn’t work as well as it should
A healthy, balanced diet can play an important role in reducing inflammation in the body. Foods such as dark leafy vegetables, almonds, walnuts, salmon, tuna, sardines, berries, pomegranate, tomatoes and olive oil are just a few of the many foods that have key nutrients that can help naturally reduce inflammation in the body. On the contrary, fried foods, sugary beverages, processed meats and sweets are a few of the foods that can trigger inflammation and should be eaten in moderation.
Herbs and spices may also impact inflammation in a positive way. One of these particular spices is turmeric. Turmeric is used as a culinary spice as well as traditional medicine. Turmeric is promoted as a dietary supplement for a variety of conditions including arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, liver disease and depression. Turmeric is a major ingredient in curry powder. The golden yellow color of turmeric comes from curcumin.
Turmeric has recently been promoted as a dietary supplement for a variety of conditions such as:
• Indigestion
• Ulcerative colitis
• Stomach ulcers
• Osteoarthritis
• Heart disease
• Cancer
• Bacterial and viral infections
Along with a healthy, balanced diet, you may need to consider adding specific vitamins and mineral supplements such as a turmeric supplement into your day to help fill any nutrient gaps. Make sure to check with your health care provider before adding any supplements.