A young woman found herself unexpectedly pregnant and was very concerned about how she and her husband were going to manage the additional financial burden this child would place on their tight budget.
She was attending college, he was working at a local restaurant, and their one bedroom apartment was not infant safe, and there was no extra money for doctor appointments. The situation seemed impossible.
Luckily, she was encouraged to apply for medical assistance and WIC supplemental nutrition support. The household qualified and with some assistance from family in the area, they were able to get to needed appointments. The support they received from these programs helped provide just enough of a safety net for her to continue schooling and stretch their income enough to find safer, more suitable housing.
I was that young woman over two decades ago. It was a difficult time in life and that first pregnancy would have been much more stressful without the extra food and coverage for all the doctor’s visits. When I reflect on that time, I am so thankful for the assistance I received. WIC staff provided needed help for my nutritional needs, my doctor visits were regular, and consequently my baby was born healthy.
While many programs have changed in the last few decades, the WIC program continues to offer nutritional education and supplemental food packages to qualifying families. Waseca County has the great privilege of some exemplary program staff who serve our residents with kindness and understanding. They provide critical assistance and referrals to additional programs when families are in need.
When our smiling WIC Clerk, Francie LaMont, retired in 2021, our remaining staff worked hard to fill her role with the same level of passion and continue to happily welcome families to the program. Soon our WIC Coordinator, Kathy Roycraft will also retire after 16 years of service. She is busily preparing nursing staff so the WIC program can continue to thoughtfully and compassionately welcome all families looking for a little extra support. We know as we seek to fill Kathy’s role that we have big shoes to fill, and we are committed to continuing this important program in a responsive way.
Because WIC is a federally funded program appointments have been virtual during the declared COVID public health emergency. In so many ways this has been a more effective way to reach our busy families. In the coming months, some visits will be returning to an in-person setting. We are excited to see the many new beautiful babies and share in the joy with their parents. We also realize this change will be challenging and with Kathy’s retirement we may experience bumps as we fine-tune the adjusted service delivery model.
Please, if you know a new or expectant parent, offer your support. No matter their life situation, pregnancy and parenting is a huge change and presents many challenges. Encourage those you might think would qualify to apply for WIC and other programs. If you are able, offer assistance so they might be able to get to all those critical appointments. I am able to be here, serving our community, because of the support I received so long ago. Perhaps you, too, will be making that possible for our next generation.