...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to
40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. This
event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening
to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
If you have driven by Farmamerica’s west 120 acres of farmland during the past month, you likely noticed a lot of activity in our fields: tractors, backhoes digging holes, excavators, a tile plow, coils of plastic tubes, natural gas company trucks, and more. We recently installed new drainage tile (perforated plastic tubes) in the ground.
How did Farmamerica afford this?
With help from the Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Center, we applied for and received grant funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to become a Discovery Farm research site to demonstrate how controlled drainage systems benefit farmland in Minnesota. Through their support and in-kind donations from Prinsco, Ellingson, Agri Drain and others, this project became affordable to Farmamerica.
Why is Farmamerica investing in controlled water drainage?
Farmamerica strives to help Minnesotans and consumers view agriculture as part of the solution to the food, fiber, energy, and environmental challenges we face. This drainage project is a real-world, multi-year research partnership on 120 acres of farmland, not a small scale, isolated, single-year plot. With control valve technology, we can control the quantity and timing of the water leaving our field. The data collected will be publicly available and will:
1) Illustrate the effectiveness of controlled drainage in southern Minnesota cropland
2) Show how proper tile drainage can slow the flow of excess water into streams and rivers and prevent surface runoff
3) Provide scientific results to help farmers and landowners make more informed decisions on how to manage water movement and nutrient applications on their farms
What is tile drainage and is it safe?
People have been routing and draining water for over 2,000 years, but drainage tile in US farm fields became popular in the mid-1800s as a way to remove excess water from fields, reduce surface runoff, and increase crop growth. At that time, farmers hand dug trenches in their fields and installed clay tile.
Today, modern tile plows install flexible plastic pipe as the machine moves through the field with sub-inch grade accuracy.
There are misconceptions that tile drainage puts additional water into rivers and streams. This is simply not true. Excess water on a parking lot, suburban backyard, or farm field needs to move somewhere.
With saturated soils or impervious surfaces like a parking lot, proper tile drainage actually helps meter the flow by lowering the water table. Think of the soil as a sponge. Fully saturated it can hold no more water and will thus run off. A dry sponge absorbs that water. All water moves to rivers, streams, and lakes and tile drainage does not change that. Adequately drained soils absorb water and filter it before it reaches its next destination.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this project progresses.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.