If you have driven by Farmamerica’s west 120 acres of farmland during the past month, you likely noticed a lot of activity in our fields: tractors, backhoes digging holes, excavators, a tile plow, coils of plastic tubes, natural gas company trucks, and more. We recently installed new drainage tile (perforated plastic tubes) in the ground.

Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.

