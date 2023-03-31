...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Did you know that only 8-11% of the world’s soil is highly productive for growing crops? That is why it is so important that farmers (and consumers) continually strive to be good stewards of the land.
Farmers use precision agriculture technology and GPS equipment to place the right amount of nutrients in the right location at the right time to improve soil health, minimize the movement and loss of nutrients, increase crop yields, and protect the water where their families live and play.
A couple months ago, I mentioned that with the help of many partners, Farmamerica became a Discovery Farms site and installed a new tile drainage system to manage, control, and monitor the movement of water on our west field.
One goal of this partnership is to provide drainage water management education, demonstrations, and outreach. Last week we hosted a webinar introducing the Discovery Farms Controlled Drainage Project on our farmland. You can view the webinar online at youtube.com/@TheMAWRC.
Our melting snow means moving water. Very soon, you will be able to join us online to learn what is in the water that is leaving our field through our drainage tile when the field is saturated. Use the links at the end of the article to view the data or scan the QR code with your smartphone’s camera.
The fully automated monitoring stations on our farm are managed by the MN Dept of Ag and will collect the following data about our field to be shared online with you with a 30-min delay:
- Quantity and quality of the water in our tiles
- Amount of sediment leaving the field through drainage tiles
- Timing of rainfall, soil temperature, soil moisture
- Three forms of Nitrogen and its movement
- Dissolved and attached Phosphorus
- Chloride
Currently six Minnesota farms have volunteered their land to be monitored through this system because they want to share the impact of their farming practices with others, and they want to learn from the data collected to help make more informed decisions about land management. Farmamerica has the same desire. It is our hope that this Discovery Farms demonstration site will provide valuable information for the agriculture industry, our community, and all consumers who visit Farmamerica to learn more.
I don’t know about you, but I am curious to learn what nutrients, water, and sediment are (or aren’t) leaving our field throughout the season. Please monitor our water with us online at: bit.ly/MNonerain or mda.onerain.com/dashboard/list, then search Discovery Farms.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.