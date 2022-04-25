Last week was National Volunteer Week which was timely for us at Farmamerica because we spent the week training 37 volunteers who will collectively give 980 hours of their time over the next two weeks to share their agriculture career journey and lead hands-on career activities with over 500 area students during our Ag Career Exploration program. This program has been a success for us since it started in 2017 in partnership with Junior Achievement; and we owe much of that success to the help of our volunteers! Even when the global pandemic kept us from offering this program in person, our volunteers adapted and recorded their ag career stories for a virtual experience for the middle school students.
Thanks to our Ag Career Exploration volunteers, students from Waseca, NRHEG, Trinity Lutheran of Janesville, Mankato Central, Cleveland, Blooming Prairie, and Courtland’s Immanuel Lutheran school will spend the day participating in six different hands-on activities as they explore how their personal interests may align with a future career in agriculture and discover the diversity of careers in agriculture. It’s easy to picture agriculture careers as only farmers, but these students will learn that many different skillsets come into play in agriculture, including marketing, banking, scientists, researchers and many more.
In addition to our ag professionals, we have another group of volunteers preparing to give over 335 hours of their time so nearly 700 elementary students from St. Clair, Waseca, Mankato, Owatonna, Courtland, Hollandale, WEM, and Maple River can experience the history of Minnesota agriculture at our historic farm sites. There is nothing like washing clothes by hand with a washboard and bucket to make you thankful for your washing machine!
Amidst the hustle to prepare for school field trip groups at Farmamerica, we reflect on how blessed we are to have so many philanthropic community members willing to give their time and talents to help the next generation better understand their connection to agriculture and the amazing career possibilities it provides. We also pause to appreciate all volunteers in our rural communities, not just those who help at Farmamerica. Our rural communities depend on volunteers who have heart and graciously give of their time and talents. We see you, and we appreciate you!
If you want to learn more about volunteer opportunities at Farmamerica, send me an email: jrollins@farmamerica.org. Whether you like to pull weeds, fix things, engage with visitors, organize files, or interpret history, there is a place for you at Farmamerica!