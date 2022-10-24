Working the land, weeding, and caring for plants is an enjoyable hobby for some people, myself included. But I am thankful that I can count on fresh produce from the farmers market and grocery stores when my garden doesn’t produce or when it’s winter and my family craves fresh vegetables.
We can all be thankful for the 1% of the U.S. population who gives of their time and talent to grow food for all of us. I am thankful too for the researchers who help find new uses for common crops like corn and soybeans. Sure, corn and soybeans are found in nearly all of the food items in our pantries, but thanks to research, these renewable resources are also in our make-up, shoes, shampoo, car tires, seat cushions, clothing, fireworks, adhesives, lubricants, paints, and detergents to name a few!
For nearly six years, Farmamerica has been exploring how we could share a bit of that story with our visitors. And thanks to the gifts of hundreds of donors, volunteers, and Farmamerica believers, we renovated under-utilized space in the Visitor Center to create the hands-on Ag Around You Discovery Center, where there’s more than meets the eye. We also added new learning experiences in the Crystal Valley Classroom in our Feed Mill.
Now each year, thousands of visitors of all ages can explore their daily connections to agriculture. We are thankful that we could unveil this space during our October 8th Pumpkin Party so its 600+ attendees could be among the first to interact with these new exhibits. But we still have some funds to raise to complete this project and build programs around these new spaces.
You will soon hear a lot about Minnesota’s Give to the Max Day (Nov. 17) and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29). These are “giving holidays” where consumers are encouraged to support nonprofit causes that impact our communities. No matter the day it is given, or the way in which it is given, nonprofit organizations like Farmamerica sincerely appreciate your support.
At Farmamerica we believe fun, hands-on experiences are the best way to explore, discover, and connect with the progressive story of Minnesota agriculture. Our capital campaign is 80% complete. Help us raise the last $160,000 so thousands of students and adults can discover the reason our lives depend on agriculture and its workers.
Call or email to schedule a visit to Farmamerica to experience first-hand the changes taking place and discover your connectedness to agriculture. I look forward to showing you how a contribution to our mission can help others experience the evolving story of agriculture and the exciting solutions it can provide to some of our food, fiber, and energy challenges.
