A year ago, we canceled Farmamerica’s January Winter Charm on the Farm because it was dangerously cold and there was hardly enough snow for snowshoeing. We’re thankful that wasn’t the case this year.
On Jan. 14, we helped kick off the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival with heaps of snow piles for painting and sledding, deep snow for snowshoeing and mild temps for enjoying s’mores around the campfires of Big Scott’s logging camp.
If you missed our outdoor fun or simply want to experience it all again, mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Then cross your fingers with us for the perfect combination of snow and sunshine to repeat the fun of the logging camp, snowshoeing, and carriage rides that we had on Jan. 14.
More Ways to Enjoy Farmamerica in the Winter
• Use your library card to check-out snowshoes from the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System and experience Farmamerica’s snowy terrain alongside our active wildlife.
• Explore our newly-built Ag Around You Discovery Center and compete against friends with our scavenger hunts and scattergories game.
• Book a business meeting or event in our conference room or cozy Frederick Family Boardroom. Request complimentary access to the Discovery Center as part of your rental agreement.
• Let us plan fun STEAM activities for your kid’s birthday party at Farmamerica. Email for details: info@farmamerica.org
• Schedule a private winter Day Camp for your youth group or classroom
• Purchase a Season Pass for free admission and reduced pricing throughout the year After you attend Winter Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica on Feb. 25, be sure to head into Waseca to enjoy the Better Days Ahead fireworks display that starts shortly after sunset.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.