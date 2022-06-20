We had a blast at Barnyard Bash, our first “Second Saturday” event of the season. If you missed it, mark your calendar to join us for our next Second Saturday event, Acres of Pizza on July 9. At this new Farmamerica event, each of our historical sites will feature a different pizza ingredient as volunteers and ag industry experts help you connect with the agricultural practices that bring your favorite pizza ingredients to your plate. Make a pizza craft by collecting ingredients from each historic site, and enjoy fresh, wood-fired pizza from Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm’s mobile unit. We are grateful for collaborations with organizations and local businesses like Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm as we continue to build new programs and events like Acres of Pizza.
This spring we partnered with Waseca Community Ed to bring back the Waseca Community Gardens in our Garden for Good pilot program. Community members once again have a space to grow their own produce and reconnect with the earth as they share our garden at our 1930s dairy farm. As a result of this collaboration, our local food shelves will receive portions of the produce being grown by community members.
This week we have been partnering with several local businesses who have opened their doors for our latest pilot program: Jobs, Food, & You; a Job shadowing day camp for high school students funded in part by Otto Bremer Trust and the CLA Foundation. A dozen high school students from a 50-mile radius are exploring their interests and learning about career possibilities in agriculture as they tour Guardian Energy, AURI, Environmental Tillage Systems, Crystal Valley, and UMN Southern Research and Outreach Center. We all win from this type of partnership and community engagement. Ag-related businesses gain exposure to potential future employees, and students discover more reasons that southern Minnesota is a great place to live.
And as a result of dozens of partnerships, we’re on the home stretch of our “Rooted & Growing” capital campaign to raise $850,000 to expand our hands-on exhibits and experiences about today’s agriculture, update a classroom, increase programs and outreach, and build a safe playground. With your help, we can secure the remaining $170,000 before August so we can feature our new Ag Around You Discovery Center this October at our Pumpkin Party. Learn more about how to partner with us by visiting: farmamerica.org/capitalcampaign
Thank you to everyone for your continued support, volunteerism, and belief in Farmamerica and our mission to connect Minnesotans to the evolving story of agriculture through hands-on educational experiences, partnerships, and community engagement.