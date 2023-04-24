Everyone loves a reason to celebrate, and there seems to be a “national holiday” for just about everything. We have National Ice-Cream Day, National Hurray for Buttons Day (May 9), National Talk like Shakespeare Day (Mar. 22), and National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (the last Monday in January, which I happily observe by popping bubble wrap). Oh and, March 10 was the National Festival of Life in Cracks Day. It’s a day celebrating the hardiness of plants sprouting in the unlikely cracks of hard places. Poetic and symbolic of new growth after winter.
But seriously, as quirky as some of these “holidays” are, there are dozens of very noteworthy dates to observe, including National Volunteer Appreciation Week which stems from an executive order first enacted by President Nixon and every president thereafter. The third week in April is proclaimed National Volunteer Appreciation Week to celebrate those who give of their time and talents to better our communities, state, and nation.
If you are looking for a unique way to serve your community, consider volunteering at Farmamerica. We have fun opportunities to interact with people of all ages, indoors and outdoors. In fact, we have so many volunteer opportunities that a group of 28 RVers from across the U.S. has chosen to volunteer over 825 hours at Farmamerica for two weeks in June as part of A Year to Volunteer, a non-profit organization whose goal is to volunteer in each state for at least 365 days.
While on site, they will repair the Agri-Hall’s rotting poles so the building can safely display historic artifacts for visitors to experience. They’ll paint multiple historic buildings, repair fences, and assist with numerous other site improvements.
Even before they arrive, another 41 local volunteers will have collectively given 845 hours of their time to Farmamerica to help 1,152 Minnesota students grades 3-8 connect with the evolving story of agriculture and the career opportunities in agriculture (beyond a farmer) during spring field trips. That’s an average of 20.6 hours per volunteer; incredible! These are all members of our communities giving their time to help others. In fact, some Farmamerica volunteers have consistently volunteered with us for over 20 years! We are humbled and inspired by their commitment of service to their community.
It is because of volunteers that Farmamerica can celebrate its 45th anniversary this year. Farmamerica is truly indebted to those who share our passion for the story of agriculture and have graciously shared their time and talents to help connect others to the evolving story of ag.
If you would like to volunteer by serving a meal to the 28 RVers volunteering at Farmamerica in June, let me know. This is their first service project in Minnesota, and they will have two weeks to experience and explore our communities. Let’s show them how hospitable Minnesotans can be, so they spread the word and visit us again with more friends.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.