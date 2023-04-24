Everyone loves a reason to celebrate, and there seems to be a “national holiday” for just about everything. We have National Ice-Cream Day, National Hurray for Buttons Day (May 9), National Talk like Shakespeare Day (Mar. 22), and National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (the last Monday in January, which I happily observe by popping bubble wrap). Oh and, March 10 was the National Festival of Life in Cracks Day. It’s a day celebrating the hardiness of plants sprouting in the unlikely cracks of hard places. Poetic and symbolic of new growth after winter.

Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.

