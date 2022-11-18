My daughters love a silly book called, “Happy Narwhalidays!” by Ben Clanton. It’s a light-hearted children’s book that is part of series about the adventures of two friends, a narwhal and a jellyfish. This book makes us all giggle but also makes us think about the magic of the holiday season and the joy of giving.
A doubting jellyfish doesn’t believe in the Merry Mermicorn (a Santa of the Sea that is part mermaid, part unicorn, and part “mer-aculous!”). Narwhal excitedly explains, she “spreads sheer cheer and pure awesomesness wherever she goes.” Jelly asks if there are presents. “Her presence is present enough. But yep, sometimes [there are presents]!”
Though we never see the Merry Mermicorn in the book, by the end of the book we all believe she must be real because Jelly receives an unexplained gift and everyone is certainly joyful.
Maybe I was overtired and going crazy trying to get my girls to settle down at bedtime, but I started thinking about how I want to be more like the Merry Mermicorn! (No, I don’t want to be part mermaid and part unicorn!) I want to be a better giver and spreader of joy wherever I go. We could all use more of that in our lives.
At Farmamerica, our volunteers and donors are like the Merry Mermicorn, spreading sheer cheer and awesomeness wherever they go, and their presence is present enough. Though sometimes there are presents too! Our volunteers help no matter the weather (rain, wind, heat) and often in the middle of their own busy schedules simply because they are passionate about sharing the story of agriculture with others. Their cheerfulness and positive energy are contagious for staff and the visitors they interact with. Our volunteers are mer-aculous like the Merry Mermicorn. And sometimes when they cannot give the gift of time, they joyfully give a monetary gift that helps us spread sheer cheer and excite others about the value and purpose of agriculture in their lives.
Thank you to all of Farmamerica’s Merry Mermicorns, seen and unseen! You exude awesomeness wherever you go and your support spreads sheer cheer to us all as we work to connect Minnesotans to
the evolving story of agriculture.
During this season of giving, we have already had several Merry Mermicorns give a financial gift to support our Jobs, Food & You! job-shadowing day camp for high school students.
Wouldn’t you like to be a Merry Mermicorn? A donation to Farmamerica is one way to do that. A gift to Farmamerica will support high school students who participate in our job shadowing day camp, allowing them a fun and affordable opportunity to see inside job sites, try their hand at certain jobs, and learn how their passions can become well-paying careers in agriculture, food, and natural resources right here in our communities. Learn more online at givemn.org/story/JobsFoodAndYou.
May we all try to be a bit more like the Merry Mermicorn during this holiday season.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.
