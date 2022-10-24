We endorse Rachel Cornelius, candidate running for the Waseca County attorney.
Arik is a medically-retired police officer of Waseca, MN that was injured in the line of duty due to a bullet to his head which has now left him with a TBI and no longer able to return to work. Megan is a stay at home full-time caregiver, while raising their two young daughters and having to take on the roll and duties of what her husband once offered to their family.
We recognize, trust, respect Rachel Cornelius for all that she has done for our family and the Waseca Police Department. Over the past few years we have witnessed Rachel's hard work ethic both on and off the job. She works around the clock, holidays, weekends. During her children's events, while managing her work life with her family life and still finding time for her personal life. She is a all around wonder woman. Rachel is most always accessible and will respond to you in a timely manner. Rachel offers so much of her knowledge and dedication to the citizens of Waseca County and throughout Minnesota.
Vote Rachel Cornelius for Waseca County attorney on Nov. 8.
