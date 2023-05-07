Like many people, you may try to stay healthy by exercising regularly, following a good diet and avoiding dangerous activities. But as we all know, life is unpredictable, and despite your best efforts, you may encounter an injury or illness that can leave you unable to work for several months — or longer. If this happened, would you have difficulty paying your bills? Or would you be forced to dip into investments meant to help you achieve long-term goals, such as a comfortable retirement?

Ryan Gustafson is a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Waseca. This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones financial advisor.

