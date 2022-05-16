With food prices rising, your grocery bill may be giving you sticker shock. But you shouldn't toss your healthy eating goals because your food budget's getting squeezed. Now is a great time to pick up — or brush off — some smart-shopping and meal-planning skills. These skills can save money while buying and preparing healthy food for your family.
Start at home
Before you head to the store or place your online order, take time to plan and think ahead. Menu planning is a great way to make sure you're eating a balanced diet and meeting your nutritional needs. And, as every frugal cook knows, planning ahead can save time and money, not only at the store, but also during the busy work and school week.
Here's how to get started:
Take an inventory of what you have in the pantry, fridge and freezer. Buying duplicates, unless it's a great deal, can pinch your wallet and lead to food waste.
Pull out your recipe files or cookbooks for those healthy meal ideas. If you need some inspiration, check out ideas from Mayo Clinic, Minnesota Department of Health or Nurtition.gov.
Plan your menus for the week. These don't have to be set in stone, but they help you draw up a shopping list and plan for how leftovers can be part of another meal. For example, extra seasoned chicken for Taco Tuesday can become the topping for a taco salad on Wednesday.
Make a list. Check what ingredients you'll need for each meal, as well foods to have on hand for snacks and treats.
Scan store ads for deals. Clip only those coupons that apply to the items on your list.
At the store
Once you get to the store or pull up your online ordering form, these tips can help you shop smarter and eat healthy:
Eat a snack or meal before you shop. When you're hungry, everything looks so tempting.
Avoid shopping alone since that can lead to impulse buying. Also, having older children along can teach them lifelong skills.
Stick to your list.
Steer clear of prepackaged convenience items, which typically are more expensive and provide fewer nutrients, compared to home prepared. To maintain your healthy eating, money-saving goals, also limit sodas, chips, sugary cereals, crackers and convenience meals.
There are many budget-friendly options when shopping for grains. Look for 100% whole grain options to keep you full and provide a big nutritional boost for the same cost.
Oatmeal is a healthy, inexpensive whole grain with no added salt or fat. Rice also is inexpensive yet filling. Better yet, select brown rice for a healthier option. Whole-grain noodles are also healthy and typically inexpensive. When grains are on sale, stock up and freeze them.
Fruits and vegetables are a staple in any menu. Start at farmers markets and local food stands, which often have the best prices. Shop for items in season and buy only what you need. Use fresh produce quickly to prevent spoiling and food waste.
Keep frozen fruits and vegetables on hand. They're often cheaper than fresh fruits and vegetables and can work in a wide range of recipes.
Protein can be one of the most expensive elements of your meal. Stock up when meats are on sale. Buy a larger pack, use one portion and then freeze the rest for another meal. Consider adding more meatless meals to your menus to stretch your budget further. Beans are inexpensive and a great source of protein and fiber. You can cook beans at home or buy canned beans for quick meals.
Here's a quick and inexpensive meal to try. Serve it as a main dish, side or a weekday lunch. Use no-salt-added canned beans instead of salted ones to cut the sodium content by half. Check your farmers market for green onions and parsley.
Rice and Beans Salad
Makes 10 ¾-cup servings
Ingredients
1½ cups uncooked brown rice
3 cups water
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
½ cup chopped green onions or shallots (about 2 shallots or several green onions)
15-ounce can unsalted garbanzo beans
15-ounce can unsalted dark kidney beans
¼ cup olive oil
⅓ to ½ cup rice vinegar to taste
Directions
Place rice and water in stockpot. Cover and cook over medium heat until rice is tender, about 45 to 50 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Chill 2 hours or longer.