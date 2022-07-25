Andrew Harrison

Andrew Harrison plays the lead role of Argan in Imaginary Invalid, a show being performed at the Waseca High School from July 29-31. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

My name is Patrick Leigh and I am the director of Waseca Community Ed’s production of “The Imaginary Invalid.” Elijah Ayers is our assistant director as well as our producer. It has been about seven years since Waseca had an adult-centered community show.

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments