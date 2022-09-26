There is a crispness in the morning air and the smell of fallen acorns, dying leaves, drying corn stalks and soybean plants reminds us the seasons are changing. In rural Minnesota, we expect these changes each fall and many of us have even learned to embrace the scent (and flavor) of pumpkin spice everything.
Each fall we expect hundreds of elementary students to visit Farmamerica to experience the history of Minnesota agriculture during their annual field trip. In that regard, this fall is just like the last 24 at Farmamerica. But change is in the air. It smells like sawdust and newness in our Visitor Center and Feed Mill. As you read this, we are installing new, permanent, interactive exhibits in the silo area, the new Ag Around You Discovery Center, in the Visitor Center. Visitors, including field trip groups, will soon discover the thousands of ways they interact with agricultural products every day as they explore this new educational space.
Farmamerica’s Board of Directors and staff have been planning and raising funds for the Ag Around You Discovery Center since 2018. Although we still need to secure some additional funds, you can experience this new change for the first time during our Grand Opening and annual Pumpkin Party celebration on Saturday, October 8 from 11a-3p!
Did you know that there are over 4,000 uses for field corn? Feeding livestock and fueling our vehicles are only two of those. There is so much to explore and discover at Farmamerica! The seasons are changing and so are the experiences at Farmamerica.
Discover all the fun ways you and your family can learn and play together at Farmamerica on October 8 during our annual fall festival, the Pumpkin Party. In addition to being among the first people to experience the new exhibits, each attendee receives a free pumpkin and hot cider with admission. There will be live blacksmith demonstrations, a petting zoo, corn maze, games, trick-or-treating, wagon rides, antique tractor displays and parade, two food trucks and more. There is something for everyone at this event that is sponsored in part by Keen Bank and United Prairie Bank.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.
