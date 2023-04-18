The #MeToo movement has shone a light on the prevalence of sexual violence in a way never seen before. For the first time, many survivors felt empowered to come forward with their experiences of sexual abuse, violence or harassment.
Despite what seems like waves of survivors coming forward and telling the world #MeToo, many survivors never share their story. One question survivors are often asked is, “Why didn’t you report it to the police?” Rape is the most under-reported crime according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Here are some reasons survivors may decide not to report to law enforcement:
Not wanting others to find out
Some survivors worry that if they report to law enforcement their friends, family, or co-workers will find out. Reporting can seem like opening a can of worms, and once they tell one person, the story becomes out of their control. Underage victims may fear their parents or social groups finding out. Survivors from smaller communities where “everyone knows everyone’s business,” may want to keep things more private.
Distrust of the legal system
Entering into the legal system can be a scary thing. Some survivors have had negative experiences with police or the legal system in the past. Survivors may fear that their version of events will be questioned or dismissed. They may think that the abuse isn’t significant enough to report. Maybe they’re worried there is a lack of evidence or too much time has passed. This is especially true when the abuse has been a pattern of small incidents over time.
Not wanting to get their abuser in trouble
Especially when a victim is in a relationship with their abuser, they may not want to get them in trouble. Perhaps their perpetrator is on probation or the ramifications of a criminal charge are daunting. Maybe a victim doesn’t want to “ruin” their abuser’s life. Also, the survivor may fear that reporting the crime may lead to further violence or abuse.
Barriers
To report to the police, a survivor may have to take time off work, find childcare, or get a ride. For some, language can be a barrier, or they may fear ramifications if they’re not a citizen or legal resident. Another barrier is that a survivor may not have an advocate who can help them through the process.
They want things to go back to normal
Sexual violence and abuse are humiliating and dehumanizing experiences. It is normal to want to put that experience behind you and move on quickly. Legal battles can take months or even years. Survivors often tell advocates they “just want things back to normal.”
People often have expectations about how they think a victim “should” respond after an assault. An experience of sexual violence or trauma takes the power away from a victim. After an assault, it is important that someone feels empowered to make decisions that are right for them, including the decision of whether to report the crime to law enforcement.
Kristen Walters is the development and communications manager at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.