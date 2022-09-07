At CADA, we frequently discuss red flags in relationships to bring awareness on the ways partners can use these tactics to gain power and control. However, focusing on green flags within relationships is just as important. Green flags are signs that a partner is considering your well-being, your boundaries, and your safety.
Some green flag behaviors include:
They respect your boundaries.
One healthy behavior within relationships is showing respect for your partner’s boundaries. When a partner can show respect for boundaries, they are acknowledging and prioritizing their partner's comfort. This can look like giving a partner space or allowing a partner to keep certain topics off limits. Setting boundaries does not mean you are slighting your partner, but are an indicator that a partner wants the relationship to stay strong, healthy, and be a safe space for both people involved.
They are willing to be vulnerable.
When a partner is willing to be vulnerable in a relationship it gives them space to build honest connections, and be accountable for their actions. Vulnerability also allows a partner to be vulnerable in return, and to grow within the relationship. Vulnerability within a relationship could be expressing your emotions and experiences as well as allowing their partner space to be vulnerable with them.
They are willing to listen.
This looks like a partner giving you the space to be heard while practicing active listening. Active listening is when someone engages you in the conversation and demonstrates through body language and cues that they understand you. When a partner is willing to listen, this can open the door for positive growth within the relationship.
They show you kindness.
Kindness to one’s partner should be the standard. Kindness, compassion, and good intentions should be given freely, without expectations of gaining something in return. This can look like trying to be patient and kind, even when someone’s having a bad day or feeling frustrated with a partner. Kindness should be consistent and never used to gain something from someone. No one is kind 100% of the time, but kindness in a relationship should be the standard and norm so both partners can build trust and a safe space for vulnerability.
These were just a couple examples of green flags within relationships. While it is important to recognize red flags it is just as important to talk about green flags and healthy relationship behaviors. Bringing attention to these healthy behaviors can help us recognize and encourage green flags within all of our relationships.
CADA is here to support victims and survivors of relationship abuse and sexual violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, violence, or controlling behavior in a relationship, advocates are here to help.
Call the 24-hour helpline: 1-800-477-0466. Text a confidential advocate: 507-223-4200.
Taylor Clark works at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.
