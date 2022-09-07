At CADA, we frequently discuss red flags in relationships to bring awareness on the ways partners can use these tactics to gain power and control. However, focusing on green flags within relationships is just as important. Green flags are signs that a partner is considering your well-being, your boundaries, and your safety.

Taylor Clark works at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.

