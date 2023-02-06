Teen dating violence is a common form of intimate partner violence that directly impacts teens and young adults. Unfortunately, teen dating abuse is extremely common and many young people experience abuse or unhealthy behavior in some of their first dating relationships. In fact, one in three teens experience teen dating violence in the US. The following are abuse tactics and impacts that can be unique to teenagers and young adults.

Taylor Clark works at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.

