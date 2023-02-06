Teen dating violence is a common form of intimate partner violence that directly impacts teens and young adults. Unfortunately, teen dating abuse is extremely common and many young people experience abuse or unhealthy behavior in some of their first dating relationships. In fact, one in three teens experience teen dating violence in the US. The following are abuse tactics and impacts that can be unique to teenagers and young adults.
Using peer pressureand social status
An abusive or unhealthy partner can use peer pressure or the threat of damaging a partner’s reputation to gain and maintain power and control in a relationship. They may threaten to humiliate their partner, spread rumors about their partner, or do other things to negatively impact their partner’s social image.
Isolation
Isolation is a tactic that abusive partners use in almost every relationship – whether with teens or adults. However, the impacts this tactic can have on teens and young adults can look different than it does in adult relationships. Isolation in a dating relationship can look like one partner controlling who their partner can talk with, spend time with, or where their partner can go. This can isolate them from their social circles at school, their family and other relationships outside of school. This may be framed as their partner just wanting to spend a lot of time together out of affection, or it may be framed as jealousy – either way it is important to remember that regardless of the excuse, one partner doesn’t don’t have the right to control their partner’s behavior.
Stalking
An abusive partner can stalk their partner at school, in their community, and online. With how much of our lives revolve around our online activity, this tactic can be especially powerful and also challenging to recognize. It is also hard for adults to keep up with a young person’s online life or keep up with the technology they’re accessing on a regular basis. Our online profiles or online activity can give away lots of sensitive and private information and this information can be used by an abusive partner to find the other person, manipulate them, or use their private online activity against them.
One thing adults can do to support teens and young adults as they navigate some of their first romantic relationships is to have conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors. These conversations can start with young children by talking about what makes a good friend or what respect looks like. If you think someone you know is experiencing teen dating abuse, one of the best things you can do is express concern and offer support.
CADA is here to support victims and survivors of all ages! If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, violence, or controlling behavior in a relationship, advocates are here to help.
Taylor Clark works at Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit providing safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter. CADA serves Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.