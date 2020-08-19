The 2020-2021 school year is going to require communication, flexibility and grace. While the upcoming school year may seem challenging, it has the potential to facilitate collaboration and teamwork in order to strengthen our school-community. There is a great teamwork opportunity ahead. Below are some thoughts for the three different areas:
Communication — The JWP School District staff is committed to ongoing communication this summer and throughout the school year. We will continue to send emails, post information on Facebook, create videos and visuals, update the school website and keep our own staff informed. We ask that families reach out to school staff for any questions or clarifications. We will also ask families to closely monitor their child/children’s health, by screening for COVID-19 symptoms, prior to sending them to school and communicate any COVID-19 symptoms to school staff. Families will be receiving more information on screening and reporting of symptoms prior to the start of the school year.
Flexibility — School district staff are making plans for flexibility this school year, including providing instruction to students remotely, staff covering for each other on a short notice, and adjusting routines based on new information or health conditions. We understand the care for our students and staff is the number one priority, and our flexibility centers around that concept. We ask that families prepare for flexibility, such as: (1) having a supervision plan if the district (or some students) have to change from in-person learning to distance learning or have to self-quarantine, and (2) altering plans for athletics/activities seasons and schedules.
Grace — Most importantly, we must challenge ourselves to enter conversations with understanding and perspective-taking. I am confident our staff, students and families are going to adapt to our new circumstances as best as possible, but perfection likely won’t occur. Seeking to understand and support each other will provide the grace needed to thrive.
The JWP School District staff looks forward to partnering with our students and families to successfully navigate this teamwork opportunity.