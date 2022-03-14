A community foundation … an idea that the late Dr. Al Rieck had for the use of the money left over from the 1988 All School Reunion. It wasn’t a lot of money … less than $10,000 … but enough to generate what today is known as the Waseca Area Foundation (WAF).
I was a member of the early board of directors who represented a broad spectrum of community residents. Our job was to provide direction for the programs and services of the WAF for the betterment of the Waseca community. It was an organization that permitted the ordinary citizens of the community to make tax exempt gifts that would have a lasting and positive influence on the community. Some of these gifts have been fairly large and some of them quite small. Each one of them important to carrying out the purpose of the WAF.
I served on the board for 12 years. It was time then under the bylaws of the WAF to move off the board and let someone else continue that work. Now, after over 20 years of existence, the WAF is thriving and continues to carry out its work helping Waseca to become a better community.
The WAF has grown immensely to include over 60 individual funds in its family of funds including the New Richland Foundation, the Janesville Foundation and the E.F. Johnson Foundation and many individual family funds. From its early beginnings, the funds now total several millions of dollars.
My spouse and I created a family fund within the WAF several years ago. As an affiliate of the St. Paul & MN Foundation, the investments for this fund and all other WAF funds are managed by St. Paul & MN Foundation with limits on the annual amounts that can be used to specific programs and purposes within Waseca. These limits are intended to be kept below the expected annual investment returns that result in the fund growth to at least keep up the purchasing power of the fund over time. We are pleased with the growth of our initial gift that created our family fund.
Twice a year organizations in Waseca are invited to apply for a grant from the WAF to support certain operational programs or to help purchase needed equipment. These organizations include area schools and school organizations, community education, scholarships, library, food shelf, care centers, senior center and caregiver services, and others.
Gifts to the WAF can take many forms. If you want to create a lasting gift to Waseca, consider a gift to the WAF now or in the future. Contact Amy Potter, WAF Executive Director at 507-835-5990 to learn more or give online at wasecaareafoundation.org.