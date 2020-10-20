The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Board of Education officially approved a new promise statement and Strategic Plan at the board meeting on Monday, Oct. 19. The strategic plan encompasses a year of planning and input from JWP staff, community and school board members. Some components of the strategic plan are aligned to areas of the World’s Best Workforce, which is a requirement from the State of Minnesota.
The Strategic Plan outline grew out of four components of the new promise statement:
We promise to provide a supportive environment where unique learning experiences empower ALL for their chosen life adventure.
The four focus areas of the strategic plan contain benchmarks, goals and specific action steps. The basic outline of the JWP Strategic Plan is below.
1. Supportive Environment
- JWP Strong - Build Community
- Staff & Student Relationships
- Staff & Family Partnerships
- Student to Student Connections
- School & Community Partnerships
- 1.2 Teaching Behavior Expectations & Accountability
2. Unique Learning Experiences
- Early Learning
- Kindergarten Readiness*
- Grade 3 Literacy*
- 2 Teaching and Learning
- 3 Teaching - Instructional Framework
- 4 Learning - Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum
- Structured Academic Support
- Achievement Gap*
- WIN/Flex Time
3. Empower ALL
- Social and Emotional Learning
- PreK-12 Curriculum
- Staff Learning and Culture
- Communication & Training for Families
4. Life Adventure
- Graduate Profile
- College & Career Readiness*
- Graduation Rate*
- Course Offerings
- Activities and Clubs
*Benchmark is part of the World’s Best Workforce, which is a Minnesota Statute directing school boards to adopt a long-term, comprehensive strategic plan to support and improve teaching and learning in five areas.
I am eager to see the staff, students, and community of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton work together to collaborate on the action steps of the new Strategic Plan and make the promise statement a reality. Please visit the school district website, www.isd2835.org, for more information.