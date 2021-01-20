As we look ahead to the second half of winter, the start of 2021 and more COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, there is a need for continued support. While support looks different in every unique situation, the underlying care for others is a common thread.
Below are some acts that have been witnessed around our school and community that demonstrate care and support:
• Support local businesses
• Donate to the food shelf
• Check-in on neighbors
• Share information about vaccine availability with people who don’t have access
• Send a note of thanks for gratitude
• Give others the benefit of the doubt
• Share random acts of kindness
• Give to local nonprofits or foundations
• Shop for people who are unable to leave their house
• Share your unique talents and gifts with others
The purpose of giving is not about the amount of money, it’s about the time and consideration for others. As we look forward to the next couple of months, let’s keep caring for and supporting each other. We are stronger together.