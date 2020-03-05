<&firstgraph>It’s happened again: another Waseca County business has been shuttered.
<&firstgraph>This time it was the county’s only grocery store, Cash Wise, that’s closed up shop — and less than a year and a half after it filled the vacancy left by Hy-Vee.
<&firstgraph>Waseca County caught a lucky break when Cash Wise moved into town so quickly after its predecessor departed. But customers didn’t seem to think so.
<&firstgraph>“The Waseca location is simply unable to generate the guest count necessary in order to sustain operations,” said a Feb. 21 company press release announcing the closing. In other words, area residents weren’t spending their money at Cash Wise. No business, not even one with Cash Wise’s longevity and pedigree, can withstand that for long.
<&firstgraph>The store’s departure does more than leave a hole in a shopping center. The community has lost a meat counter, bakery, caterer, florist and pharmacy. Dozens of people — the equivalent of 40 full-time positions — lost their jobs. Many, if not most of them, were local folks; our friends, neighbors and family.
<&firstgraph>And since we’ve not proven we support local business, attracting a new grocery store will likely be more difficult this time around.
<&firstgraph>Theres a lesson in this loss, and the loss of so many other area businesses before it: shop local.
<&firstgraph>Shopping local helps ensure that the businesses that help put our community in the Small Business Revolution top 10 continue to thrive. But the impact of our choices about where to spend our money isn’t felt just at the places we patronize. It reverberates throughout the community. It’s been shown that nearly 70 cents out of every dollar spent at small, locally owned businesses stays in the community. For national chains, it’s about 43 cents out of every dollar spent. Those dollars help create jobs for teachers, law enforcement officers and those working in other essential professions.
<&firstgraph>Shopping local is good for the environment. After all, it takes less gas to get around town as opposed to leaving the county to shop or deliver the items we’ve ordered online.
<&firstgraph>Whether it’s that sandwich shop downtown, the auto dealership or the kitschy boutique that has the perfect gift for any occasion, we’ve got to patronize them if they’re going to stick around.
