November is here, and we are all aware of the challenges that come with our current health environment. Teachers, families, and students are working hard to focus on our two highest priorities; student and staff health and safety, and providing a highly engaging learning environment for all students. The pandemic can cause these priorities to feel in conflict with each other. However, by remaining collaborative, patient, and understanding, we can overcome this conflict to create a positive experience for our students.
An important first step is to remain understanding with each other as we do our best. Students, teachers, and families need to recognize that there will be moments that are difficult, such as working through close contacts and identifying who needs to be in quarantine. Although these times can create frustration for those involved, supporting these efforts keeps more students and staff in school. Based on the current trends in the state and in our community, exposures and the need to quarantine is not likely to decrease soon. In response to this, it will be increasingly important for all to stay home when they are sick, and to take the necessary quarantine period if found to be a close contact. Our chances of keeping significant positive cases out of our schools increase with this process, even though it can be frustrating.
Another thing we can all do is remain vigilant in following prevention strategies. Wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and regular hand washing help in keeping the spread to a minimum. It is also important to take care of ourselves personally. Fall in Minnesota is a great time to get outdoors and spend time doing things that keep our bodies and minds healthy. Whatever that looks like for you, now is a critical time to take part in those activities. As the weather turns and we find ourselves indoors more frequently, staying aware of our groups and keeping ourselves healthy in turn supports our entire community.
I would encourage all of us to remain open to the dialogue of how we can continue to improve our learning environment. If your child or family is experiencing difficulty, please reach out to your school so we can work together. Also, if you have general ideas that would be helpful for our system, we’d love to hear those. Whether your preferred feedback avenue is responding to surveys, talking with a principal, or sharing with a teacher, we do want to hear from you. This school year is leading us into the future of what learning will be, and your ideas are helpful as we create that future.
This is a time of challenge, but also a time of innovation. Teachers and students are exploring new ways of teaching and learning, much of which will create positive and lasting change for our schools. To the surprise of nobody, it has not been easy, and will not be easy. However, with the support of our community, we will create the best experience we can for our students and staff, and move into that future together.