For the last eight months I have had the honor of supporting my wife, Susan, in her final journey here on Earth. There were many ups and downs along the way, but our love only grew. It all began back in March when muscle loss and recurring pain could no longer be kept at bay. A trip to the doctor and then the words no one wants to hear, “terminal cancer.”
That began this final journey.
But our true beginning of this journey started 14 years ago when we connected on E-Harmony, our wedding a year later, and a deepening love over the next 13 years.
It truly was the perfect match, one you knew God had a hand in. Susan’s support in my life was instrumental in my success and election to the Minnesota House. She campaigned by my side, door knocking, walking or driving in parades, attending countless events. She was there to listen to my speeches, to encourage me when I had doubts, and uplift me when I received disparaging emails. She gave me so much more than she ever received from me.
Susan’s love, her sacrifices, her kindness, to not only me, but to everyone around her was felt by all who met her. She had that unshakable faith in God and love for Christ that was evident even if she didn’t talk about it. Virtually every condolence I received from those that had met her commented on how kind and loving she was. Caring for her over these last 8 months doesn’t even come close to repaying her for what she has done for me. I will always be in her debt.
For most of this year my priority was this wonderful woman and her needs, and it did cause me to miss a few community events, but I was able to meet all my official commitments. Whereas these events had been a challenge, they now will be a welcomed distraction as I grieve. I have quite a busy few months ahead leading up to the start of the next session and I am excited to get back to some normalcy.
In closing, I want to share with you some lessons I have learned about relationships during this journey. First, I began to understand how special a spouse is and how we must treat that spouse. That is, as if you were holding in your hands a one-of-a-kind Stradivarius violin. How gentle and loving would you be? Would you treasure it?
Next that I needed to feel like I was sacrificing more then she was, because I am sure she felt she was sacrificing more as well.
Finally, I needed to remember that it is easy to commit to a marriage for better or worse while I was still in the infatuation stage, but that when tough times do come, my love will be dependent upon my decision to remain committed to loving her and not whether I felt in love. None of this is easy, but I assure you it is worth the effort. I know it was for me.
I want to thank all who have sent their sympathies and good wishes, I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of cards and emails. Please treasure your spouse, show them and tell them how much you love them. If you don’t, at times like this you will have wished you had.