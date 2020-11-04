What to do when you learn you’re a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person
We continue to get a lot of calls about if someone knows they have been told they’re a close contact of a new case of coronavirus. They’re often confused or concerned about what they can and cannot do. Anyone who has been considered an exposure to coronavirus or a close contact — someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, is asked to quarantine, which means they stay at home for that 14-day watch period. We’ve had a lot of questions lately about, ‘what if I get tested on day five, then I’m OK because I got tested and I’m negative. I can go back to school or work.’ The answer is no, unfortunately, we do have to wait the full 14 days because you can get sick anytime in that 14-day watch period.
When should you get tested?
The guidance has shifted somewhat, when we’re getting our test results back rapidly, they move that test date to day 12, so that you’re closer to the end of your watch period, so that you test and you’re released from quarantine the same time when you get that test result as just a reassurance. Even if you test on day 12 and get test results on day 13, we ask that you stay home that additional day to watch for symptoms.
How 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone should be counted
The state of Minnesota has been working under cumulative guidance for a while but it is a nice clarification that we should be counting 15 minutes over the course of a 24-hour period. The place that we often see this question come into play is when we’re talking about classroom or sport activities. If you’re in contact with someone for five minutes at the beginning of the day, five minutes in the middle of the day, and an additional five minutes toward the end of day, that is 15 minutes and we would consider that person a close contact so there be a case identified.
I didn’t get a call from an investigator but someone who I was near contracted COVID-19, what do I do?
I think what’s happening is we’re experiencing some delays in the investigation process. When you get the test result, you would hear that from the doctor’s office, but it might be a day or two before you get contacted by the state or by an investigator from the state. In that time period, many people reach out to the people they’ve been around and say, ‘hey, I just got my test result. I’m positive’ and they have alarm but they don’t necessarily have good information about what that means. If you have been told that the person you’ve been around now is COVID-positive, and you know you’ve been in close contact for 15 minutes or more, you should consider yourself quarantined, even if you haven’t heard from the department of health. That is the period you should stay home and it’s only the person who was exposed.
The other question we get a lot is, ‘my spouse was a close contact of someone who is now positive, can I go to work?’ While the spouse might be quarantined and at home for 14 days, unless they develop symptoms or test positive, their family members are able to continue to go about their regular day.
Testing availability
The other piece that has played into this is testing availability has increased. We do know now that there are sometimes barriers for people who are not symptomatic to get tested. Our medical providers are a great place to start, but if for some reason they aren’t able to provide a test when you would want it, there are a couple of new opportunities available. Both the Hy-Vee in Owatonna and Mankato (Madison Avenue) are now able to do testing at their drive-up pharmacy and the Gander Mountain location with the state saliva testing is up and running.
Waseca County records 10th COVID-19 death
All of our deaths have had underlying health conditions. This is our second death in a private setting, instead of a congregate care setting. This case is part of a group that we have rising concerns about. We’re seeing our numbers in the community for those who are over 50 going up significantly. We’re not sure why, there doesn’t seem to be a common cause. It may be that they, like many of our other community members, have grown weary of all of the isolation and, perhaps, wanted to get out and about just a bit before the winter set in and took some risks that they normally wouldn’t take, or it could be that we already have a lot of community spread but these are the residents who will have symptoms more regularly and so therefore they are reporting to get tested with a frequency that’s maybe larger than a younger population. We do have concerns when we have premature deaths for our residents who may be a higher risk.. They were in their 60s and that is our youngest death.
Are sports part of community spread?
We’ve certainly have had some local experience that leads us to understand how a single case on a sports team leads to how many quarantines we need. Because that activity is considered high risk, it does create a lot of people at home, watching for symptoms. We’re a bit early to know whether a lot of those develop into cases. We haven’t been far enough along in ours to see significance there.
It’s a concern that people are potentially delaying testing because of the thought of being confined or not being able to participate in activities seems like a greater burden. What we do want to remind our community of, is that if we identify those cases early, that prevents further spread and us from having more activities with more people out. While we have young people who seem to have, for the most part, less severe illness, they are a piece to how other community members become ill, including teachers, coaches and health care providers. When we want our schools and health care facilities to remain open and viable, we need to have as many staff people there as possible. The better job we do of identifying who might be ill and taking those two weeks off where we might potentially develop symptoms, does prevent others from having to do the same.