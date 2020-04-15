To the editor:
On January 6, 2020, my son Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer Badge #222, was shot in the line of duty while serving and protecting his community. This is a law enforcement family’s worst fear come front and center changing our lives forever.
I strongly believe in the power of prayer and have a deep faith in God which has been proven by the miracle of Arik’s ongoing recovery and rehabilitation. Your prayers, love, compassion and support showering over Arik and the Matson Family were instrumental in keeping all of us #MatsonStrong.
A heartfelt thank you with deepest of gratitude to the communities of Waseca, Albert Lea and throughout the State of Minnesota for the public and private displays of support, generosity, kindness, and love for Arik and the Matson Family. There are hundreds of examples but I do not want to leave anyone out so please understand we thank you all and all you have done.
The Thin Blue Line has been exceptional in having Arik’s back (6) and his family’s back throughout. The Albert Lea Police, Waseca Police, MN Local Police Departments, MN Sheriff Departments, MN Corrections Officers, Wives of The MN Thin Blue Line, MN Fraternal Order of Police, MN State Patrol, Fire & Rescue Departments, EMS Paramedics, DNR, Minnesota 100 Club, FBI, ATF, US Marshall Service, active and retired Federal, State, Local Law Enforcement Brothers and Sisters. Their handshakes, hugs, words of encouragement, volunteering, generosity, and prayers were just what we needed to give us the courage and hope to make it through the most trying of times. We are forever thankful and will keep you in our hearts and prayers too.
Sincerest appreciation to the North Memorial EMS, Hospital and Staff for the life-saving decision making, clinical expertise, compassion, understanding and patient-centered care provided to Arik and the Matson Family. We are forever grateful and will never forget how well you treated Arik during his stay.
On behalf of my family to all of yours, we are deeply moved by all of you having our back (6) during our family’s darkest hours.
God Bless You All.
Tim Matson (retired officer from Albert Lea Police Department)
Albert Lea