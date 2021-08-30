Reunions of our families, schools, and organizations that are anything but routine. Even though we often schedule these events a year or years in advance, organizers are anything but complacent. Will anyone show up? How many? How much food? Entertainment? And what about the budget?
Most reunions are more than a company party, but they are hardly ever funded by anyone but the participants themselves. Further than just the cost of the event itself, the costs associated with promotion and stories told can never be enough.
This year, Saturday, Aug. 7 the University of Minnesota-Waseca and the Southern School of Agriculture Alumni Association sponsored the reunion of faculty, staff and former students. It was held on a magnificent sunny day at the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center-Farmamerica just west of Waseca. More than 150 people registered and attended. Part of the reason for its success was the promotion provided by the Waseca County News who published a 12-page Insert distributed to its subscribers and in the Shopper. The WCN sold advertising space in the insert meaning that beyond the tickets sold and subsidized by the alumni association, that costs of making people aware were covered.
It had been 29 years since the closure of the UMW campus and more than 68 years since the Southern School of Agriculture enrolled its first students. Over 20,000 students had enrolled over the years. More than 200 faculty and staff were employed to provide instruction, support services and housing there. The impact of the college and school was and is felt across the state, the region and even internationally. And, the Waseca community was a terrific host.
Many thanks are owed to the Waseca County News for doing the Reunion insert. No easy task given so many constraints related to staff availability and COVID 19. Thanks for the many photos from their own files, and from the Waseca County Historical Society. The stories/editorial were gathered from various publications and through interviews by the staff. In all, a terrific job, fully appreciated by the faculty, staff and alumni and the community at large.
James L. Gibson and Ed Frederick
Co-Chairs, Reunion Planning Team