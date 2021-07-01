Several weeks ago an issue of The Epoch Times was mailed to us. After talking to several people, apparently this newspaper was widely distributed in this area. The lead story on the front page was about a mother grieving the loss of her son due to a drug overdose of which a leading cause she believed was the isolation caused by the COVID pandemic.
Also on the front page were articles pointing out the fear a Texas rancher had for his family because of illegal immigrants crossing his property, an Ohio representative warning a plastics ban would collapse the oil and gas industry, the Texas Senate approving a bill banning Critical Race Theory and finally an article warning of China’s promotion of digital currency to gain an economic and political advantage over Western culture.
Inside the front page there were “News Briefs” largely stating conservative concerns. The rest of the paper included an Opinion Section, a Life & Tradition Section and Mind & Body Section. The Life & Tradition section promoted the ideal of self-reliance, acts of kindness and the faith of a martyred Saint along with articles about an individual’s personal account of their experience of the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capital, the issue of abortion, the threat of totalitarianism and transgender ideology.
The Mind & Body section’s lead story was about meditation and talked about the meditation practices of Falun Gong. The Opinion Section’s lead story was the about the Supreme Court’s need to overrule Roe vs. Wade. Other Opinion Section articles talked about the attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, “Wokeness,” saving the United States from socialism, attacks on religious freedom and the threat of communism.
I had never heard of this paper before. I agree with its promotion of self-reliance and acts of kindness but I think it projected fear and divisiveness in many of its articles, so I did some background research on its origins.
The Epoch Times website, theepochtimes.com, states, “Truth, Tradition, Fact Based, Unbiased, reporting news other media ignore. Clear, fact-based journalism without spin or hidden agendas.”
Started almost 20 years ago with a stated mission “to provide information to Chinese communities to help immigrants to assimilate into American society,” The Epoch Times was founded by John Tang, a Chinese-American practitioner of Falun Gong and current president of New Tang Dynasty, in 2000 in the state of Georgia.
The meditative practice of Falun Gong has been outlawed in China because it is seen as a disruptive threat to the Communist government of China. Li Hongzhi, a Chinese religious leader, is the founder and leader of Falun Gong. You can research his believe about aliens among us and his own supernatural powers on your own.
The Epoch Times is strongly anticommunist and did not have much of a following until it embraced Trump and his right-wing agenda. In a Tech News article dated Aug. 20, 2019, The Epoch Times is described as a paper that “usually straddles the line between an ultraconservative news outlet and a conspiracy warehouse, some popular online shows created by Epoch Times employees and produced by New Tang Dynasty cross the line completely, and spread far and wide.”
I think this paper is just another sign of the times we live in and an example of how various media outlets attempt to manipulate our opinions and beliefs. I think it is important to question and verify what you hear and read, now more than ever. What do you think?