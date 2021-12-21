To the editor:
On January 21, 2022, I will have one year clean from methamphetamine and heroin. As I prepare for my first sober Christmas with my sons (5 & 6) in over four years, I reflect on what it took to get me here.
To the residents of Waseca County — a special thanks to the guests of Oscar's Restaurant where I am employed, my boss and coworkers, my landlord, the Waseca County Drug Court staff, officers of the Police Department and the Sheriff's Department, Real Life Church, my friends and family, my recovery peers and sponsor — I will never be able to thank you enough for the love and support you've shown me as I've rebuilt my life.
I would never have made it to where I am without you. You believed in me until I could believe in myself and the life I have now was only a dream last year at this time. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
To my boys, Tallon and Ryatt, I love you endlessly. Mom is going to make you so proud.
Ashley Petker
Waseca