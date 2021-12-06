Last week was the end of the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year. Our students and staff have been working hard to focus on their growth towards our goals. Although this fall has not been as normal as we hoped it would be, we certainly are enjoying some more of our traditional school activities, events, and classroom interactions. For that we are grateful.
When I reflect on our first trimester of this year, two phrases come to mind. First, the days can be long but the years are short. As we work through this school year, this has been true for almost all of us. Each day we set goals and make progress towards them, one step at a time, for what seems like a long day. But, before we know it, a week, month, or trimester has passed and we have the opportunity to reflect on how far we have come.
The second phrase I think of is that it is okay to be where we are, but not okay to stay there. Our teachers, administrators, and staff apply this every day with our students and themselves. One application is academic. We know that students are individuals, with strengths and areas of need that are personal to themselves. In Waseca Public Schools we do our best to recognize this in our students, and then work to support them in moving forward. Regardless of where a student begins a school year in their learning journey, we will not allow them to stay there, but instead, continue to support and engage them to grow. Part of our work is to reflect on results and see where we can make adjustments to support all learning, but on the individual student level, the goal is advanced growth from the place we are starting.
Additionally, this idea can be applied to other areas of a students’ life, social-emotional, work, friends, activities. Our experiences are not static but are constantly changing as we walk through them. As we work to empower each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world, we help students set goals, navigate the dynamics as they change, and do something each day to achieve what we set out to do. When I look back on our first trimester, almost everyone, students and staff, has continued to keep moving, and we should be very proud of our kids and staff.
December will move just as quickly. We wish everyone a positive end to 2021 and look forward to our continued work into the new year.