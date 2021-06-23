Greetings!
It is our pleasure to be back providing opportunities for the Waseca Area in the areas under the Community Education umbrella. We have some exciting things happening this summer in many different categories, hopefully everyone is finding something of interest.
When you go to our Community Education Brochure online at waseca.k12.mn.us under the Community Education tab, I sincerely hope you take advantage of the many opportunities which fit your needs and wants. For example, the many different youth recreation programs available encompass baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics as well as more. There are also camps that offer a variety of sports at the introductory level for our elementary age students. Of course, during the summer we offer swim lessons, which we run in three sessions to hopefully accommodate families’ schedules.
In addition to the recreation opportunities, we are excited to be able to offer enrichment classes as well. These courses include offerings through the Waseca Art Center, STEM classes, themed preschool sessions and informational classes such as babysitting and adult financial offerings.
On the weekends, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy Clear Lake through our kayak/paddleboard/canoe rental program. We are open every Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting, as well as July 5 and Sept. 6. Each vessel is $5 per hour and are available out of the Beach House at Clear Lake Park. We also check out sports equipment and yard games to use at the park, free of charge.
Whatever your wants/needs, I hope you find the opportunities you are looking for in the brochure. If you are not finding what you are looking for, or have any questions regarding anything related to Waseca Community Education, please feel free to contact our office at 835-5626. You can also visit our website at ce.waseca.k12.mn.us and follow us on Facebook at Waseca Community Education.