Connecting with each other has always posed difficulties.
Social interaction requires us to take a risk, and after the last couple of years, this personal risk can feel larger than ever. Yet we yearn from that interaction — that human touch that meeting face-to-face provides. Virtual spaces help us get by but can be a difficult place to meet new people.
The rise of the Omicron variant and the threat it poses to our healthcare system, finds many struggling to make decisions that can support their total health needs. How do we balance our need for socialization and physical health? We know that they are closely linked, and one cannot be ignored without impacting the other.
Waseca County Public Health works to assist all residents in achieving their best health. We’ve been watching during the pandemic and advising on all the things needed to maintain our physical health. We will continue to recommend vaccines, masks indoors, and limiting our physical interactions as we endure the Omicron variant, and any others that arise before COVID immunity is more prevalent in our community.
We have also been working to understand the long-term effects this continued distancing and reduced socialization causes. To do that, we look at where groups in our community might be ailing and how we can provide supports. Even in the midst of the pandemic, work continues to close existing and growing gaps in our community.
Recently, a group emerged to fill a gap with our mature adults. We know that there are significant differences in health outcomes in rural populations, sometimes caused by the delay in seeking health care. Mental health in this age group can decline after retirement, as feelings of self-worth are often tied to employment. Men’s Sheds have seen great success in addressing these concerns through group activity and conversation, best explained by their motto: “Men don’t talk face to face; we talk shoulder to shoulder.”
A group met Jan. 12 to explore whether this model would fit the needs and interests of our community. The energy in the room was amazing and resulted in discussion about how members might engage with youth, offer skill building and teaching, as well as perform community service. They plan to meet frequently and are looking for other interested community members. Need more information? A recording of the original meeting is playing on the Waseca PEG channel. You can visit usmnssheds.org or call 507-835-0685 and ask for Ashley.
Don’t be fooled! Men’s Shed was originated by older guys, but they happily welcome folks of all ages and genders. To be sure members get a space that is safe for sensitive subjects, like health issues, they do intentionally create separate meeting times to ensure safe, frank discussion is realized.
If Men’s Shed isn’t for you, but you have another idea for engaging our community and improving health, we’d like to hear about it. Public Health is currently examining health gaps, gathering ideas, and reimagining how we can best serve our community post-pandemic. We love to connect.