As summer has turned to fall and fall to winter, the boats have been stored away and the ice houses have appeared. So, what happens that causes our lakes to freeze? What goes on under the ice during these long winter months?
Every winter, as the water cools, it reaches the “magic” temperature of 39.2 °F, it is at this temperature that the colder water reaches its heaviest density and settles to the bottom, pushing the now warmer water from the bottom to the top. This process continues until the water has turned over, which is when the lake freezes over. This cooling process is referred to as fall overturn.
Overturn is a very important event which happens twice a year in the spring and fall. During the summer months only the top layer of water is mixed as wind blows over the surface. The mixing water carries sediment from the bottom to the surface. This sediment is filled with nutrients which are carried to the phytoplankton, algae, and other plant life.
As temperatures get colder, the metabolism of animals that are not warm-blooded slow which means they don’t need as much oxygen. Cold-blooded amphibians and reptiles hibernate in the mud. Cold-water fish flourish in the cold, oxygenated water, while many warm-water fish are affected by cold water temperatures and are sluggish in the winter to conserve oxygen.
Clear ice allows sunlight to penetrate and drives growth in algae. While snow on top of the ice decreases the amount of light entering the water, reducing algae growth. Even with snow cover, some aquatic plants persist, although their activity is slowed from cold temperatures.
What does this mean for the two aquatic invasive plant species that exist in Clear Lake? Eurasian watermilfoil dies back to root crowns in the fall and doesn’t begin growing until the spring so the ice and snow have a limited impact on it. Curlyleaf pondweed relies on turions to start new growth. The turions sprout in the fall and continues to grow under the ice which is why it is generally the first pondweed to come up in the spring. Therefore, a winter with little snow can contribute to an increased spread of Curlyleaf pondweed.
Gradually the days lengthen, the temperatures warm, the ice melts, the spring turnover occurs, and life gets ready for summer.
So when will the ice be off Clear Lake? It has varied quite a bit over the years. If you are interested in the “ice off” dates, we have a great record going back to 1874 for Clear Lake thanks to many contributors. The earliest ice off recorded was March 6th , 1987 and the latest was April 29, 2018. The complete ice off record for Clear Lake can be found on the Waseca Lakes Association website at WasecaLakes.org, then go to “Water Monitoring” and look for “Clear Lake Ice Out”.