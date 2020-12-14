Recently the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health released some changes to their quarantine guidance. This has generated a great deal of conversation locally and in the media. We would like to highlight a few things for clarity as you examine the modifications that have been communicated.
The updated guidance still recommends a quarantine of 14 days whenever possible. The science hasn’t changed. Evidence has confirmed that COVID-19 infection can develop up to 14 days after exposure. In fact, up to 12% of individuals develop COVID-19 infections between days 10 and 14.
The state reported our two-week case rate has dropped from 145.67 (Nov. 8–21) to 123.88 (Nov. 15–28). While it is encouraging to see our rates falling, they remain very high. With higher rates come increased hospitalizations. This week, 14 of our county residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. This places a heavy burden on our health care system as care continues to be needed for many other reasons, and resources are stretched thin.
While the updated guidance indicates that there are some specific circumstances where quarantine might be lifted sooner, there remains risk for those eligible to leave their home earlier to develop COVID-19 and therefore spread the virus to others. This risk can be mitigated if people are able to maintain 6 feet distance and mask the entire time they are away from their home, however there are very limited circumstances where this is possible all of the time. Some examples of activities that can be done with caution after day 10 include: a quick trip for groceries, a stop at the hardware store, or grabbing your to-go order at a local restaurant.
We appreciate all the efforts our community has undertaken to protect each other from COVID-19. The best way to keep our infection rates moving down is by following the 14-day quarantine whenever possible, and by continuing to isolate for a minimum of 10 days after becoming ill with COVID-19.