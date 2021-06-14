Congratulations to all of our students, and especially the class of 2021, for making the best of and even thriving in a school year that was certainly impacted greatly by our health environment. Despite the different look for 2020-21, our students and staff had a successful school year and our recent commencement ceremony allowed us to transition from the regular school year into our summer routine.
Summer is a busy time for Waseca Public Schools. Although our routines are not the same as during the school year, the work continues to move forward and our staff are already getting ready to welcome our students for 2021-22. We have maintenance projects occurring in buildings, budget planning, hiring and assigning staff, community education activities, and summer school learning opportunities for students all continuing throughout the summer months.
In addition to some of these operational items, many staff are taking part in professional development opportunities and working on their curriculum to make necessary updates. And of course, we take some time to recharge our batteries and get prepared for the energy of starting a new school year. These months can be some of the most exciting of the year as we reflect on what went well and could be improved from the previous school year, and plan to implement those ideas.
We also are continuing our work of understanding the best practices for health and safety as the pandemic seems to be impacting our daily lives less, and changes to our procedures for COVID-19 can be found on our website. Our plans for the summer and fall will allow school to look much more normal for our students, and we are looking forward to welcoming our Blue Jays back in their typical school environment. We will continue to be as safe as we can be while also enjoying the normalcy our current situation will allow.
Our students, staff, and families have worked hard this school year to create the most productive environment possible for learning, and I want to take a moment to say thank you for the support of our students and each other. We truly are better when we work together to get through the good and challenging times, and Waseca was able to demonstrate that and have a successful school year. Enjoy the start of summer break.