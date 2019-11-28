“Be still and know that I am God.”
— Psalm 46:10
In my church, between the pre-service music and the invocation, we ring the bells. The choir finishes their music, the sanctuary goes silent, the bells peal, and once the bells go silent, we begin. In that moment, there is a little pause, a little time of transition, and as I lead worship, I spend that moment taking a breath and saying a prayer for all who gathered that day.
Life is full of these little pauses, these little times of transition: the moment after you put your check in the bank’s vacuum tube but before they send your receipt, the moment after you get into your car but before you turn the key, the moment after you sit down but before you eat lunch, and a hundred thousand others like them.
There was a study published by the American Psychological Association last year studying the effects of ritual on self-control. The participants received instructions to perform a ritual — the repetition of a set of behaviors — before they made choices on diet and exercise. Mind you, the ritual was simple and without meaning; no religious overtones, no motivational or inspirational value. The researchers simply designed it to make the participants pause.
Compared to the control group, the participants showed improvement across the board. Whatever choice they were asked to make, the participants who paused found themselves with more self-control, making better choices, choosing healthier options, acting in a way that was mindful.
And what does this study say more than Psalm 46:10 already said? “Be still and know that I am God.” Notice this verse in context; there’s a lot happening in Psalm 46. Mountains are falling into the heart of the sea, waters are roaring and foaming, kingdoms are falling, the earth is melting, and somehow in and among all of that God is present. First, He is acting in the middle of all the chaos, transition and change. Second, He is our fortress—our place of peace—in the middle of chaos, transition, and change.
So, if even meaningless ritual is of value in those moments, of how much more value is ritual filled with meaning? And, even so, of how much more value is ritual filled with the very Word of God, wisdom born from eternity, the revelation of God which makes God known in Jesus Christ, died and raised for us!
It is good to pause, especially in this busy season. It is good to be quiet for a time. It is good to be silent for a moment. It is good to be still. And more than that: it is good to be still and know that God is God.
Peace.