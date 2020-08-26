What data the state wants schools to look at
They’re asking the schools, in consultation with their health departments and the local health data, to make decisions about what learning model they will begin their school year in. The parameters they’re looking at is the number of cases per 10,000 over 14 days. Our case rate in Waseca County when they came out (two weeks ago) were at 15.9 but the end date of that was July 18. There is a considerable lag time in the data. This week when they released through July 25 our number is 20.2 for Waseca County. At 20.2 we fall into a new learning model category, according to the state’s guide. The learning model’s category for cases rates of 20-29 is hybrid learning for all students.
What happens as the case rate changes and how is data analyzed?
That conversation then becomes, how do we look at that data when such a small change can mean such a drastic impact for our schools and for our community? Again, looking at a data point that ends the 25th of July, there’s a considerable lag. We have been meeting with our school leadership and having conversations about what that data means, how the data is gathered and informed and then what we can see based on our case data points that we’re providing daily to the community and is there a change on the horizon. Do we anticipate a change?
When we look one additional week ahead of the July 25 mark, there’s some uncertainty in that data. Part of that is what we’re seeing in a lag for the test results. So if you go in for a test on Monday, you may not receive your results until Thursday or Friday, then there’s additional time for the result to be reported to the state and the state to add it to their calculation. That means for that week we don’t have all of the data points. We really are using local data that’s newer than July 25 to think about what might be happening but we aren’t able to hang our hat on the reliability of those numbers. The state has chosen that time frame that lags by about two weeks because of the uncertainties in the data.
Districts that cross county lines
They are asked to look at the rates for the county their students reside in and use the most restrictive rate for the county. If the district has students who live in three different counties then that district will use all three county rates to decide how to operate in the safest model for its students.
New Richland and Janesville both cross county lines. Janesville crosses into Blue Earth County and Le Sueur County. New Richland has Freeborn and Steele County.
We’ll get new numbers next week so this is an ongoing conversation with an eye on what our community is doing and how much is happening in our community. The best way to prevent spread and to lower these numbers is for people to wear face coverings when they’re out and about.
Recovery rates
The recovery number, again, is a calculated number so when we report the number of recovered or assumed recovered cases, which we do weekly, we’re using the onset date and then adding 10 days. So we know it’s not a perfect number, we don’t actually get recovery information from the state. The state is not regularly collecting recovery information from all of the cases. It’s an estimation based on when someone became sick or tested positive and then 10 days past that. It’s a large percentage of our cases that are recovered and a smaller number of those that we would estimate have not recovered. But we also know that some people have really extreme illness and 10 days isn’t enough for them. It’s the best we can do to help our community understand that there are certainly people who have recovered and are back at work.
Hospitalization rates
I think the other question that we get is hospitalizations, people wanting to understand how many have been hospitalized. Are they still in the hospital or not? Similar to the case count, we know that many of the people who have been in the hospital have been released from the hospital but there are some quite long stays. COVID is very unpredictable and we have seen some hospitalizations that are one day or overnight and others that last many weeks. That is part of our weekly summary we report. The reason that we’re reporting that weekly is because of how fluid it is.
When can I go back to work?
The hard part about determining when you can go back to work and leave your house after you test positive is that you might feel better pretty quickly if you have a mild case, but we do ask that you stay home at least 10 days from when you were first sick, even if you feel better on day two. You should not have had a fever for at least 24 hours. It used to be to stay home three days after your fever broke but now it’s only a day after your fever broke and 10 days since you were first sick.