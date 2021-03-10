After surviving the cold stretch that reminded us of what winter in Minnesota can bring, it sure has been nice to enjoy some warmer temperatures lately. Although we all know that March and April usually have some wintry days, the longer and warmer days give us hope as we head into the spring season. In Waseca Public Schools, we are looking forward to finishing the 2020-21 school year on a high note, with a goal of being able to maintain in person learning to the end of the year. We currently are managing the pandemic in our buildings, doing our best to isolate positive cases and exposures, and a large portion of our staff are in the process of receiving vaccines. Our staff and students will continue to be vigilant in their efforts, and as more activities move outdoors we have reason to believe we can continue to be successful.
We also are hopeful that several of our events that take place late in the year can give students, staff, and families the opportunity to celebrate our accomplishments. Current guidance states that we will need to follow event protocols for gatherings such as prom and commencement. Our high school staff is working with these guidelines and making plans so that we can have these important events safely. If there is one thing we’ve learned this year it is that guidance and situations change quickly, so we will be monitoring the situation closely and keeping our families informed as we get closer to the dates of these events.
The district is also beginning our process of planning for our summer programming, and the 2021-22 school year. Our goal this year will be to ensure our summer offerings meet the needs of our students based on the current school year’s experience. As long as the progress we are currently making in the pandemic continues, we hope the fall looks a bit more like a regular school year, but with taking advantage of the learning we’ve had this year that we’d like to continue. More details about the fall will be coming soon so that families are connected and able to plan for their students moving forward.
Lastly, I would encourage us all to remain steadfast in our efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread in our buildings and community, so that we can continue to make progress in school and in our everyday lives. We have the control, through distancing, hand washing, mask wearing, and staying home when we are sick, to keep our spread minimal. As we get excited about the impending arrival of spring, let’s celebrate without becoming complacent at a time when we all are feeling the fatigue. Together, we can get through the end of the year strong and maintain the excellent experiences for our students in Waseca Public Schools.