We like our classic cars that remind us of a time that seemed so much simpler than today. We enjoy the classic Christmas films and music that make the season feel so much like it should. We have classic radio stations that play songs from the Beatles, Heart and Journey, or if you really want to get classical, songs of Bach, Mozart and Handle. So is Lent just one more thing in our life that does nothing more than conjure a feeling of nostalgia, a classic from the past, or is there something more?
Each year, the Christian church embarks on a forty-day journey leading up to Easter known as the season of Lent. Christians focus their attention upon Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary’s cross, which historically took place nearly 2000 years ago. It is altogether possible that a person not fully familiar with the significance of Jesus Christ’s terrible suffering and shameful death, as recorded in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, may ask, “Was it really necessary?” Even today, the cross of Jesus Christ is to many foolishness and a stumbling block.
Was Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice necessary? Firstly, Jesus, himself said it was. In the 26th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus rebukes his disciple Peter when, in his mistaken zeal, he attempted to prevent Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. Jesus informs Peter and us, “Do you think that I cannot appeal to my Father, and he will at once send me more than twelve legions of angels? But how then should the Scriptures be fulfilled, that it must be so?” (Matt 26:53 and 54). The truths of Jesus Christ’s redemption and the necessity for it runs through the Hebrew Scriptures (aka the Old Testament) like a thread of gold.
Second, the reason lies in a three-letter word – “sin.” Not a popular subject, and we have so adeptly changed the meaning to point to someone else’s actions in this victimhood culture of ours. But truth be told, we as a people, every man, woman and child, have sinned against God. We rebel against God’s perfect will for us in His commandments to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” and “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matt 22:37 and 39). This gross fault to not love God and neighbor contaminates all people because of our very nature. Think about it. You don’t have to teach a child to be rebellious. You don’t have to teach a child to bonk his brother over the head with a Tonka truck and scream “Mine!” We have to teach our young to love, to share, to say “please” and “thank you.” A simple illustration, but it speaks to the very nature of humanity which is totally corrupted by sin. The Scriptures speak the truth, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God (Rom 3:23). There lies the conundrum.
Sin and those who participate in sinning cannot stand before a holy God. Sinners cannot know eternal life only eternal death. This is according to God’s own word. Only sacrifice could satisfy the offended God. Since sin-laden humans cannot fix this eternal problem, God, who is always true to His word, clothes Himself in our frail human frame (remember Christmas?), in His Son, Jesus Christ. In Jesus Christ’s suffering and cross we have the atoning sacrifice required to make us right before a holy God. There is no other way to save the sinner than for the holy and blameless Jesus Christ to pay the penalty with the price of His shed blood. “It must be so.”
Lent is more than a season of nostalgia. It is more than a season to make you feel bad about yourself. It is a season to reflect upon the very idea that you have nothing to offer the creator of heaven and earth, let alone anything to atone for your sins. All you have to offer is a broken and contrite heart, which God has broken with His Word and His Spirit. All we can offer to a holy God is our desperate need for Him. In perfect love beyond our mortal comprehension, God sends His Son, Jesus Christ, to be your Champion and atone for all your sins and the very sinful nature which births such sins. Lent is the season of reverent awe, that we kneel before the cross, knowing that we are loved so much by God that He has purchased and won us through His redeeming blood. Lent is necessary to know that YOU are loved by God!