What a year to remember! Although there were some challenges in 2020, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District enjoyed many accomplishments and successes throughout the year. The list of 10 highlights below are not in any particular order.
- New Strategic Plan — The new strategic plan includes the promise statement, “We promise to provide a supportive environment where unique learning experiences empower ALL for their chosen life adventure” and multiple action steps linked directly to the promise statement.
- Social and Emotional Curriculum — A staff task force recommended the implementation of a new Pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum called, "Move This World" for the 2020-2021 school year. The new SEL curriculum was started in October 2020.
- Additional Mental Health Supports — After noticing a waiting list for students accessing mental health support, the school district created additional partnerships with mental health providers for services at school during the school day. The school district also received a grant to provide transportation in the summer for students to continue in-person services.
- Preschool Changes — The school district changed preschool offerings to include a five-day option along with providing additional transportation services to ensure all families have access to programming.
- Bulldog Academy — JWP is now offering a bridge between preschool programming and kindergarten to better support students and families. The first year of the program has been a huge success.
- Healthy Fund Balance and Decrease in Approved Levy — The school district continues to maintain a healthy fund balance in order to support student needs, build on existing programming, and provide financial stability for the future. The school board approved a 5% decrease for the 2021 levy compared to the previous year.
- Staff retention — Comparing staffing from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, we had a 92% staff retention rate, which includes 97% retention of certified teachers.
- Expanded Seventh and Eighth Grade Class Offerings — Students now have a full year of PE/Health in grade seven, and a full semester of PE in grade eight. Students will also take Art in grade seven and eight.
- Progress Monitoring for Seventh and Eighth Grade Students — The school district expanded the use of FastBridge, a progress monitoring tool, to include seventh and eighth grade students. The progress monitoring tool will show student growth, help identify struggling students and aid in a path for interventions.
- Additional Courses at the High School — The JWP High School added an additional college concurrent course, Physics by Inquiry, along with new electives: Graphic Design, Humanities, and Wildlife and Fisheries.
- (Bonus) — Elementary Students In-person — With our diligent adherence to COVID safety protocols, JWP preschool through grade six students have been in-person every day so far for the 2020-2021 school year.
The accomplishments listed above are the direct result of community support and dedicated school staff. Our kids are the beneficiaries of the outstanding collaboration. Here’s to an even better 2021!