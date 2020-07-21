Waseca County News will begin charging for letters to the editor that relate to candidates for office, effective Aug. 1, 2020. These letters will be considered ads and are subject to a $25 charge.
This policy does not impact letters for or against a ballot measure.
Guidelines regarding all letters to the editor for the election season are as follows:
• Letters must be 250 words or less.
• Letters must be signed by the writer and include their address and phone number to be used only for verification purposes. Anonymous letters will not be published.
• Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days unless responding to comments related to their original letter.
• Letters must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 27. Election letters received between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 may be posted on our website.
Typed letters should be sent to Editor Nick Gerhardt at nick.gerhardt@apgsomn.com, mailed to 213 2nd St. NW, Waseca, MN 56093 or delivered to our office.