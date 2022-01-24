“I sure wish we had more snow” is never something I thought I’d say. Like Olaf from “Frozen,” I dream of summer! Unfortunately, last week we were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel our January Winter Charm on the Farm event due to lack of snow for snowshoeing and the predicted windchill being unsafe for the horses and volunteers.
However, we are optimistic that our February Winter Charm on the Farm event will have the right combination of snow and temperatures! So, re-mark your calendars for snowshoeing, snow painting, horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, s’mores, and logging demonstrations at Farmamerica’s Winter Charm on the Farm on February 12 th in partnership with the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival.
Even though I grumble about our Minnesota winters, I often think about the pioneers of this area. I walk through Farmamerica’s 1850s sod-roof house, log cabin, and the ‘dug out’ and am reminded of how fortunate I am to live when I do. I think through the problems we all face each winter.
Could you handle these problems the 1850s way? I certainly would have failed as a pioneer woman!
Problem: It’s cold outside; the wind chill is -40F.
My solution today: Good thing my house is warm and insulated. I’ll kick the thermostat up a degree or two and maybe put on a sweatshirt. I have an attached garage so I don’t feel the wind until I walk from my car to my heated office.
Me in the 1850s: I can literally feel the cold wind blowing through the cabin even though we chinked them this summer to fill the gaps. I put on every layer I own, including the extra sweater I knitted during our journey over from Sweden. Someone better bring more wood from outside to warm the house up. I hope we don’t run out or someone will have to go chop more! I’ll still have to go out to the unheated barn to collect eggs, and milk and feed our cow.
Problem: I’m so thirsty.
My solution today: I’ll get some pre-made ice from my freezer, a clean cup from the dishwasher, and filtered water from my fridge.
Me in the 1850s: The nearby creek is frozen. I’ll send one of my five kids to collect snow, then I’ll boil it, and wait for it to cool so we can drink it.
Problem: My kids want to play in the snow.
My solution today: Put on my insulated snow pants, parka, boots, and mittens. I love a good sledding hill when I’m warm.
Me in the 1850s: I don’t have time to play, especially not in this dress and knitted mittens! I am too busy making our meals from what we grew last fall and helping with the livestock.
If you find yourself feeling ungrateful, just think of the pioneers surviving their first Minnesota winter. Instead, you have the opportunity to bundle up for some fun on February 12th at Farmamerica’s Winter
Charm on the Farm!!