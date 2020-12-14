The 2020-21 school year has had its share of challenges to this point, and really going back to March of this year, school has looked different than we are used to. While I’m confident that we continue to do the very best we can for students, staff, and families, the reality is that it is hard. Waseca Public Schools’ staff is working hard to deliver instruction in a way that is new, students are learning through different learning models than they’ve seen before, and parents and families are balancing work and childcare in a manner that is no doubt causing frustration and anxiety for many.
Despite these challenges, our school and calendar year moves forward, and we find ourselves now in December, right in the middle of what often is a celebratory season for many. Regardless of how you choose to do so in your family, I encourage you to take some time this month to reflect and celebrate what you are grateful for, even amidst our current pandemic. As superintendent of schools, I am grateful to work with a School Board, leadership team, and staff that will stop at nothing to provide the best educational experience possible for our students and families. Our students are extremely resilient, taking on this new challenge in their learning and doing their very best. Yes, some students are struggling more than others in our current learning model, but they are working hard and doing what they can to succeed, and our staff is exhibiting the patience and care to keep each student achieving. And of course, I am appreciative of our parents, families, and the community for the continued support even though our learning model can impact their worlds in a significant way.
My hope is that all our families, and the greater Waseca community, is also able to identify the positive things in our lives we can be grateful for. Perhaps obviously, things remain challenging as we create our new learning norms, just as they are for each of us in the community. However, by continuing to identify the things we are grateful for, we all can keep our hopes high and remember that there are better days ahead. Remaining grateful for the things we can celebrate also can remind us that through this time of uncertainty, we are learning new ways to teach, new ways to learn, to support our students emotionally, and to exhibit flexibility and patience in our daily work. Several things we are learning now are likely to continue as our challenges have pushed us to try something new.
I hope that everyone has a happy holiday season and appreciate the community’s continued support of Waseca Public Schools.