In 2011, a private detective traveled from New York to Salt Lake City to tract down the heir to an estate. The detective eventually found the man in a park, living out of a shopping cart. He was homeless. Suddenly this homeless man learned that he would never lack again. He now enjoys a home, health care, and all he needs. All because he was the heir of his brother who died.
In Jesus’ parable of the sheep and goats (Matthew 25), he divides them: the sheep (believers) on his right and the goats (unbelievers) on his left. When Jesus calls the sheep to his side, he will announce a similar turn of fortune. As a believer in Christ, you will enjoy the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. God the Father has been preparing it for you. Just think about that. When God was creating the world, he was thinking about you and planning heaven for you.
How is this possible? One hint is found in what Jesus calls him in Matthew 25:34 – the King. Yes, Jesus is our King. He is our conquering champion who battled Satan and won. He has paid for our sins with his blood and brought us back into the family of God. We live as children of God and heirs of his glory.
Jesus now reigns as King and Lord over everything. He dwells exalted in glory. When he comes again on the Last Day, he will welcome us to enter the full enjoyment of our inheritance – the king of glory in heaven.
When you receive an inheritance, it is a gift. The man whose life suddenly turned from homeless to blessed did nothing to deserve it. He had one connection that made all the difference. His brother had died.
Our heavenly inheritance is similar. Jesus died for us. We are the heirs of everything that is his. We did not do anything. Jesus did it all for us. When he welcomes us in heaven, we will fully enjoy the glory of his presence and the perfect joy the Father has been preparing all along. Joy without end.
Thanks be to Christ and because of Christ, you know for sure you will be at the Savior’s side. In faith, live for him now. Through faith, you will live with him in heaven forever. And when the Last Day comes, hear him say to you and all believers: Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the foundation of the world.