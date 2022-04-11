There is a bill in Florida that was recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. It focuses on parental rights in education, but opponents are calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
I read the seven-page bill and you should too. It’s available on our website or you can send me an email and I will email you a copy of it. I think we should consider and adopt the same thought and language in Minnesota and locally in our own school districts.
Headlines from NPR and other national media touted the bill as a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity. Further in the story it clarified that the ban was for kindergarten through third grade, age appropriate after that.
The opposition to this legislation by the LGBTQ community, some educators, and left-wing media is baffling. Most of the legislation protects your rights as parents to be fully informed about classroom curriculum. It prevents educators from instructing your kids on topics you may not agree with and are not aware of.
It prohibits school districts from adopting procedures or student support forms that prohibit personnel from notifying a parent about the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.
It prohibits school personnel or third parties from classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.
It requires parental notification of healthcare services offered at the beginning of each school year and requires parental pre-approval of any well-being questionnaire or health screening form for students in kindergarten through third grade.
It requires each school district to set up procedures for a parent to notify the principal or designee regarding concerns, and a process to resolve those concerns in a timely manner. In the case concerns are not handled in a timely manner, there is a process to appeal and take legal action against the district.
This all makes too much sense to me. I don’t understand how it became a political battleground. Why shouldn’t parents be fully informed about the curriculum in their kid’s classroom? Why shouldn’t parents know about and approve questionnaires and screenings regarding their student’s health and well-being? And who thinks it’s appropriate to expose Kindergarten through third graders to instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity?
We want to bring “sunlight” to so many things in government. Open meeting laws, body cams for police officers, recorded school board meetings, now it’s time for sunshine in our classrooms.
My hope is that you will read this bill and see the real intent of it. We must encourage the same level of transparency in Minnesota. It’s practical, provides transparency and a process for disagreement, and most importantly, it reinforces the responsibility of parenting with the parent.