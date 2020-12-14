The most frequent question I received from constituents this year concerns the Governor’s emergency powers. I want to explain the emergency powers legislation, its flaws, and the lawsuits from a constitutional perspective. I ask that you put aside your feelings about COVID, as the Supreme Court recently ruled, there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution.
The emergency powers act was last modified after Hurricane Katrina when legislators thought the governor should have temporary power to quickly change a statute or regulation in response to a fire, flood, or natural disaster. The first flaw: Nothing in this law mentions a public health crisis or pandemic. In March, the chair of the health committee introduced a bill to change the emergency powers act to include a public health crisis as a reason for the governor to invoke these powers. The bill did not pass the legislature and is not law.
The emergency powers act also violates the Minnesota State Constitution’s non-delegation doctrine, which requires three separate, but equal branches of government. This critical balance prevents one branch of government from assuming too much power. The legislature is the only branch of government that can write law. Still, the emergency powers act wrongfully delegated this to the governor. He has unilaterally written law and spent money for eight months.
The governor grants himself these powers but must call the legislature into session if he extends them past 30 days so that we have the opportunity to veto his powers. A veto by the legislature means both the house and senate must vote to end his lawmaking powers. This legislative veto has been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court since it essentially reverses the lawmaking process. The emergency powers should have been written to allow the governor to enact a temporary rule that must affirmatively pass the house and senate within 30 days or it dies.
The main arguments of the state and federal lawsuits challenging the governor’s powers claim the Emergency Powers Act: (1) violates the non-delegation doctrine, (2) includes an unconstitutional legislative veto, and (3) was enacted for a virus, not a flood or fire.
The virus has triggered more than just emergency health law. It has caused economic damages for Minnesota families, housing insecurity, business closures, high unemployment, and even elections issues. While the legislature has passed several laws and spending bills to address the crisis, the governor, through executive orders, has written over one hundred laws without engaging the legislature.
Politically speaking, these super-powers allow the governor to write any law he wants, or spend taxpayer money for projects which would never pass the Republican-controlled senate. This has created a constitutional crisis for which the legislative and judicial branches are empowered to be the constitutional check on the executive branch.
The state and federal lawsuits challenging the unconstitutionality of the executive powers seek to restore the legislature, the people’s voice, as a co-equal branch of government.