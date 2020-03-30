To help prevent the further spread of coronavirus, the way in which our students attend school is changing. I’ve heard a lot of concerns from parents as schools across Minnesota close and move to the unfamiliar world of online classes. This is a different format from the brick-and-mortar classroom most are used to. As a parent of a student who attends Minnesota Virtual Academy, I want to share some tips on how to adjust.
One of the hardest things to get used to is a new routine. Make sure you and your student are communicating with their teacher and asking questions as they come up. It’s a learning experience all-around and you have to work together to ensure success. At the end of the day you’re all on the same team aiming for the same goal.
Also know that it’s alright to not be an expert at online learning. It’s an adjustment and you have to take it one day at a time. Have faith in your student to navigate the platforms. After all, they understand the technology more than us!
I hope that these tips help ease some of the worries people have. By taking it one step at a time we can make it through this together!
Christina Petsinger, New Richland