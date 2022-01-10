World’s Best Workforce at JWP
In 2013, Minnesota developed the World’s Best Workforce initiative to ensure that school districts and charter schools in Minnesota enhance student achievement through teaching and learning support. At JWP, the school board, along with school faculty, staff, students, and faculty members, developed a strategic plan to work toward the following World’s Best Workforce goals:
All students will be ready for Kindergarten.
All third grade students will achieve grade-level literacy.
All achievement gaps will be closed among identified student groups.
All students will demonstrate career and college readiness by graduation.
All students will graduate on time.
Kindergarten Readiness
The JWP Strategic Plan calls for 80% of students entering the JWP Kindergarten Program will meet Minnesota Department of Education Kindergarten Readiness Standards. Dr. Claudia Roesler and Andrea Kronbach have developed and adopted a new Kindergarten Readiness Assessment to use with preschool students who are eligible for kindergarten the next school year. I am eager to report our progress on the goals as we assess our preschoolers in the coming years.
Grade 3 Literacy
To ensure that our third graders are achieving grade-level literacy, the JWP elementary faculty is using the Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) to track the progress of reading proficiency of our K-3 students. Last year’s third graders were 65.9% proficient based on FAST benchmarks. Targeted interventions starting in Kindergarten will help us meet our strategic plan goal of 80% reading proficiency.
Achievement Gap Reduction
JWP is focusing on reducing the achievement gap in students who qualify for free or reduced price lunch to ensure all of our students have access to resources to succeed. We also are focusing on closing the gap among our students who receive special education services. Our strategic plan outlines a goal of a 5% achievement gap for students who qualify for free or reduced price lunch, and a 25% gap for students who receive special education services.
Career & College Ready
The World’s Best Workforce goals for elementary students are laying the foundation for districts to send off graduates that are ready for the next stage in their lives. JWP developed a Graduate Profile to help students develop skills that will translate to their careers. Work continues to create a JWP Graduate Profile Rubric that will help create the data points needed to understand how many of our students leave JWP with skills for beyond high school.
Graduation Rate
The easiest data point we have to show student success is the four-year graduation rate. I am proud to report a 96.1% graduation rate at JWP. Our strategic plan goal calls for a rate above 95%, and I am thrilled that the work we are doing here is creating success for our students.
Information about the World’s Best Workforce and the JWP Strategic Plan that supports these goals can be found at isd2835.org or by contacting me at jerler@isd2835.org or 507-234-5181.